MBPD thanks young boy for letter, drawing honoring fallen officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department sent its thanks to a young boy after receiving a touching tribute to one of their brothers in blue.
MBPD shared on social media that it received a message from a young man named Matthew that was sent to Chief Amy Prock. The department said Matthew, also known as “Star Lord” after the popular Marvel character, shared his condolences for the loss of Ofc. Jacob Hancher.
Hancher died last year after he was shot during a domestic violence call.
The message from “Star Lord” also included a picture he drew of Hancher, which was shared by the department on social media.
Fellow MBPD officer Andrew Wangstad was also shot during that call but survived. He was recently honored with a $10,000 grand from Florida-based nonprofit “Running 4 Heroes.”
