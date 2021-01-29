Lumberton brothers sentenced on drug, firearm charges

RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) - A pair of Lumberton brothers were sentenced on several gun and drug charges Thursday.
The office of the U.S. Attorney in North Carolina’s Eastern District said Thursday that 29-year-old James Floyd and 36-year-old Jerrick Floyd were each sentenced to at least six years in prison.
According to the attorney’s office, court documents show the two sold drugs and firearms out of a stash house in Lumberton. The ATF conducted an investigation from July 2019 through January 2020, while agencies conducted numerous controlled purchases of firearms and cocaine.
Documents also show a search warrant was executed on Jan. 16, 2020, where authorities found two rifles, extended magazines, cocaine and a little over three pounds of marijuana. Officials also said James Floyd is a convicted weapon prohibited from possessing firearms.
James Floyd was sentenced to 72 months in prison, while Jerrick Floyd was sentenced to 90 months.
The attorney’s office said the case is part of its “Take Back North Carolina” initiative, which emphasizes federal prosecutors’ work with law enforcement to reduce violent crime, drug trafficking and crimes against law enforcement.
