Landscaping to be installed at Myrtle Beach’s Nance Plaza after city receives grant

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Nance Plaza makeover is nearing its final stage.
City staff and volunteers from the Coastal Carolinas Association of Relators will install plants and other landscaping at the plaza Friday morning, officials said.
Work is expected to begin at 9 a.m. and last until about noon, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.
Last November, the city announced it had received a $4,500 Placemaking Grant from the National Association of Realtors to help with the makeover.
“With landscaping going in, the makeover of Nance Plaza is nearing the final stage – and includes an actual outdoor stage. It won’t be long before the construction fencing comes down on this newest update to Myrtle Beach’s Arts & Innovation District,” the city said on Facebook.
