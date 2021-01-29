‘It’s a beautiful thing’: Florence lotto player wins $200K on scratch-off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence lotto player scratched his way to a cool $200,000.
After leaving work, the lucky winner purchased a $200K Cash game scratch-off at the Pilot Travel Center #337 on W. Lucas Street, lottery officials said.
“It’s a beautiful thing,” he said of the moment he told his mom he won the lottery.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the odds of winning $200,000 playing the $200K Cash game are 1 in 660,000.
As of Friday, officials say no top prizes of $200,000 remain in the game.
For selling the winning ticket, Pilot Travel Center #337 received a commission of $2,000.
