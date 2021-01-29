HTC Aspire Hub aims to help local startups in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is investing in its future by creating a co-work space for young entrepreneurs.
It’s called the HTC Aspire Hub, and renovations are set to begin next month.
For one business professor, it’s a resource he wishes was available when he moved here to start his business.
“I originally came to the Grand Strand as an entrepreneur myself, started a business back in the mid-2000′s,” said Pete Gasca, a member of the Myrtle Beach Technology Advisory Group. “I was surprised how little entrepreneur focus there was here.”
Gasca came to Myrtle Beach to launch a toy business, which became the fastest growing business in South Carolina in 2010, according to the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.
That success didn’t come overnight, and Gasca says he could’ve used some more support, especially through the great recession.
“It was just strange that we were doing it out of the Grand Strand, and a lot of people were like, ‘Wait, you’re in the Grand Strand?’,” he said.
Gasca doesn’t want that to be the mentality anymore, so he joined the Technology Advisory Group, which is focusing its energy on the HTC Aspire Hub.
“It would’ve been great when I started, but at the same time, it’s still exciting that it’s happening here where we live,” said Gasca.
The hub will cater to new entrepreneurs, looking to get their businesses off the ground.
It will have an “entrepreneur in residence” who’s done it all before, to guide the new business owners.
That will be Permits.com owner Ray Antonino.
“It’s really taking all that I’ve learned from ecosystems in Austin, Raleigh, D.C. and even Atlanta and bringing it here to Myrtle Beach where I love and live,” said Antonino.
HTC is investing $250,000 into the old A & P Superstore building on Ninth Avenue North to modernize it with new technology.
The city reports 25 business owners have already applied for a spot.
Gasca hopes some of his business students at Coastal Carolina University can make their dreams a reality at the Aspire Hub.
“In addition to entrepreneurship and experiential opportunities on campus, those would thrive if they are partnered up with that,” he said. “So, from a personal standpoint, I fully anticipate and hope I can integrate them.”
