Group of Florence nonprofits provide ‘blessings to go’ for those in need

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - For the second time in three months, a group of Pee Dee non-profits came together to provide meals and blessings to the homeless.
No One Unsheltered is made up of a group of organizations that specialize in a variety of roles. It’s comprised of men’s shelters, women’s shelters, family shelters, and ministries.
The group decided it was time to revamp the “Blessings and Burgers” event they held in November.
The group held a “Blessings to Go” event Thursday to better serve the homeless during the winter months.
As the months have gotten colder, the committee noticed there was a new need to fill, so No One Unsheltered passed out warm meals, winter clothing, and other resources on Thursday.
Chairman Bo Myers said helping the homeless can’t be done by one organization alone. He said it takes a team.
“We can’t get it done on our own, so to have like-minded organizations to lean on that’s how we’re going to get this done,” said Myers.
No One Unsheltered provided 45 meals, 22 ready-to-eat meals and 34 “blessing bags” during Thursday’s event.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.