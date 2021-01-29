Furry Friends Friday with Camp Bow Wow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Camp Bow Wow in Myrtle Beach is known for having happy and healthy pets.
They are a national franchise with over 180 locations. Camp Bow Wow offers doggy day care, dog boarding and more. They have some of the best play spaces for your dog!
They are very active in helping the Grand Strand humane society and the North Myrtle Beach humane society. “We have fostered dogs, when we foster their dogs, nine out of ten times we get them adopted. If we don’t get them adopted and they do end up going back, we’re told that they are more socialized” said the Owner of Camp Bow Wow, Gerry Leighton.
Camp Bow Wow has two foster dogs right now that are looking for their forever home! They are 11 years old, potty trained, leash trained and great companions.
For more information, give them a call at 843-796-9499.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.