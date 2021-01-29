Florence County man accused of trying to help inmates escape from S.C. prison

January 28, 2021

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man is accused of conspiring with inmates to help them escape from prison.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents and members of the South Carolina Department of Corrections Office of Intelligence and Investigations arrested 23-year-old Dallas Richardson on Thursday.

He is charged with criminal conspiracy.

A warrant affidavit shows that on Dec. 27, 2020, Waiters used a cellphone to communicate with inmates at the McCormick Correctional Institute.

It’s not clear exactly how the inmates planned to escape.

Waiters has been booked into the McCormick County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

