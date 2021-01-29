FIRST ALERT: Cold temperatures continue into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Temperatures are cold as you step out the door this morning! You will want to grab the coat with temperatures in the 20s across both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Skies will remain clear today and the temperatures will remain on the cold side. Wind chills will remain a common theme today, especially this morning. It feels like the lower 20s this morning and will feel like the upper 30s for this afternoon as the wind continues to blow in out of the north at 10-15 mph.
Winds will calm down as we head into tonight but the clear skies will continue to keep us cold. Overnight lows will drop down into the upper 20s and lower 30s again before another cold day is expected on Saturday.
Cloud cover, temperatures and eventually rain chances will increase as we head into Sunday. Rain chances will be at their highest by the afternoon and into the evening hours. Rain will continue to linger throughout Sunday night with an isolated shower chance on Monday. When all is said and done, rainfall totals with this system will likely average around an inch for most locations.
