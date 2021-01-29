FIRST ALERT: Chilly temperatures, heavy rain return for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Our next storm system arrives this weekend, ushering in another round of heavy rain.
We’ll start the weekend chilly but sunny. Temperatures Saturday morning are set to fall into the upper 20s with areas of frost possible. The clouds filter-in through the day, holding afternoon highs in the upper 40s. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain slim Saturday.
The clouds continue to move-in into Sunday morning with the risk of showers increasing by daybreak. Rain chances will steadily increase through the morning with the core of the heavy, steady rain arriving into the afternoon. The risk for downpours will linger well past sunset Sunday.
Despite the clouds and rain, Sunday will turn significantly warmer. Afternoon highs Sunday climb into the lower 60s with heavy rain around.
Rain and clouds take some time to clear early next week. Monday remains mostly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures tumble back into the upper 40s early next week.
