Director of Drug Free Marlboro Coalition charged with grand larceny

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - The head of the Drug Free Marlboro Coalition is now behind bars, according to authorities.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Thursday that 55-year-old Pamela M. Ashwood was arrested after an investigation requested by Marlboro County officials.
A police report from SLED states that Ashwood, who was employed as Program Director for Drug Free Marlboro, submitted fraudulent documents to the county’s finance department related to travel reimbursement. Authorities said Ashwood submitted documents to receive $2,114.49, which was in violation of state law.
Ashwood was later arrested and charged with grand larceny. She was later booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.
SLED says the case will be prosecuted by the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
