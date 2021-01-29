DHEC unveils new phone line for handling only vaccine-related calls in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has unveiled a new public phone line that will deal solely with helping people with their COVID-19 vaccine questions.
The new vaccine information line launches Friday with 240 phone operators and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines or who need help finding vaccine providers and their contact information are asked to call the DHEC COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line.
“Many in South Carolina don’t have access to the internet, so offering a dedicated vaccine phone line to help them locate contact information for vaccine providers is essential,” said Nick Davidson, DHEC Deputy of Public Health. “This new line helps DHEC offer better customer service that keeps pace with people’s demand for vaccine and vaccine information.”
The COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line: 1-866-365-8110.
This new phone line comes as calls to DHEC have skyrocketed since those in S.C. aged 70 and older were able to begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
According to officials, the DHEC Care Line has received about 24,000 calls a day since vaccine appointments were made available for those in that age group.
DHEC has doubled the number of call center operators at the Care Line to help field all the calls. The South Carolina Emergency Management Department also activated its Public Information Phone System, which is usually used during hurricanes, to help provide vaccine appointment information.
According to state health officials, DHEC’s Care Line has also increased the number of its operators from 30 to 48 and is actively training additional staff. The Care Line maintains the same hours of operations at the vaccine information line, easily remembered as 7-7-7: available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
The Care Line assists people with general questions about COVID-19, testing, or who need to schedule an appointment at a DHEC health department for SC STRONG appointments, family planning, well-child check-ups, WIC services, HIV/STD screening, and other health department services.
The Care Line is 1-855-472-3432.
