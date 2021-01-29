DHEC: S.C. registers over 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, 37 new deaths announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 3,112 new COVID-19 cases and 37 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 390,977 and deaths to 6271, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 123 new COVID-19 cases and one new death. In Florence County, 65 new virus cases were reported and one new death.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 12,443 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 25.0%.
Of the state’s 11,434 inpatient hospital beds, 9,568 are in use for a 83.68% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 1,986 are COVID-19 patients, of which 435 are in ICU and 278 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
