Deadline for small business relief program grant in Myrtle Beach, Horry County is Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County and the city of Myrtle Beach partnered together to provide small businesses with some relief.
Eligible business owners had from Dec. 10 to Jan. 29 to apply for the grant.
Businesses must meet certain requirements in order to be eligible:
- For-profit business located in unincorporated Horry County or in the city of Myrtle Beach
- Applicant(s) must be 51%+ majority owner of business
- Applicant business commits to retaining a minimum of 1 FTE job held by a member of a Low/Mod Income household
- Owner must be 18 years or older
- Owner must have or will have a valid Social Security Number, EIN & DUNS, Business Bank Account
- Owner/applicant must not be currently in bankruptcy
- Owner/applicant must be current with property taxes, business license and fees owed to Horry County and/or the city of Myrtle Beach
- Business must have active liability insurance within 30 days
- Business must have less than $5 million in gross revenues over the past 12 months
- Must not have a conflict of interest with Horry County or the city of Myrtle Beach terms
- Maximum request is limited to $25,000
- Minimum request amount is $1,000
- Business Relief Program recipients must retain at least one job for a minimum of 90 days.
Horry County Community Development officials said the requirement to commit to retaining a minimum of one full-time equivalent position helps in two ways. First, it stabilizes the local economy, and second, it keeps low to moderate income people working and in their home.
Business owner Jennifer King explained why she applied for the grant.
“With businesses closing due to COVID, it hurt our financial business in the community because people weren’t out using their credit card,” King said. “We applied thinking and hoping it would replenish some of the income we needed to pay out bills, pay out rent”
King is the president of Targeted Merchant Solutions and works closely with restaurants. Her company sets up retail and restaurants credit card processing and it wasn’t in use as much earlier in the pandemic when many dining places temporarily closed.
Unfortunately for King, she was notified she didn’t receive the relief grant and was told she didn’t qualify. King said this is disappointing to her because she thought she met all eligibility requirements.
Businesses who qualify will receive money to help with rent, mortgage assistance or payroll. In the application, it asks for the type of business you own, how COVID-19 has impacted the business, and how much money the owner requests.
The money comes from the community development block grant provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. When applications launched in December, officials said the goal was to help about 200 businesses.
Business owner Selena Watts didn’t apply for the grant but indicated she’s made changes to help along the way. She said she had a blessing months before the pandemic hit that’s helped her get through.
“It was just such a blessing that three months prior we happened to downsize and then COVID hit and we found a space that had our backs and had us in thought,” said Watts, who owns Revel6 Hair Bar.
Business owners can visit Horry County Community Development’s website to apply for the grant.
