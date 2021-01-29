Crews contain structure fire at Myrtle Beach apartment buildings

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews have contained a structure fire at a building complex in Myrtle Beach.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said it is on the scene of a residential structure fire at 6312 Wedgewood Drive at around 10 p.m. Thursday. Around 45 minutes later, officials said crews had contained the fire and are working to put out hot spots.
MBFD added that all occupants were out of the building as crews arrived, and the fire remains under investigation. Authorities are also working to find out many people were displaced.
Residents are asked to avoid the area, and crews said roads may be closed for a while as the investigation continues.
