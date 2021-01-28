Officials warn South Carolinians about possible COVID-19 vaccine-related scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – State leaders are urging people to be aware of scammers who are taking advantage of those who are eager to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, State Law Enforcement Division, Emergency Management Division and the Department of Consumer Affairs is encouraging residents to be wary of scammers who are using the vaccine rollout to steal personal information or money.
Here’s what you need to know to protect yourself and others from scammers:
- State agencies, vaccine providers, and vaccine makers will not contact people and ask for personal information over the phone.
- The only time people should expect to share personal information with an approved vaccine provider is when they make an actual appointment with a real vaccine provider.
- No one should pay or provide personal information to join a vaccine waiting list or be promised early access to the vaccine.
- A list of locations of approved providers currently accepting appointments for the vaccine is available on DHEC’s vax locator map.
If you are contacted by a potential scammer, you should contact local authorities immediately, file a complaint with the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs and report fraud to the Federal Trade Commission.
