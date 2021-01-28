Myrtle Beach SkyWheel renovations continue ahead of attraction’s 10th anniversary

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Big renovations continue for a popular Grand Strand attraction ahead of its 10th anniversary.
The City of Myrtle Beach shared an update on the project to renovate the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on Thursday. A part of the wheel has been dismantled, and a photo shows the wheel with an uncanny resemblance to the video game icon, “Pac-Man.”
The entire wheel is being dismantled temporarily, and part of the renovation includes a new light show and more improvements.
Officials say the SkyWheel is scheduled to be back in place in the spring once all updates are completed.
