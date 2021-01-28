Myrtle Beach SkyWheel renovations continue ahead of attraction’s 10th anniversary

The SkyWheel appeared like 'Pac-Man' on Thursday as renovations continue. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach)
By WMBF News Staff | January 28, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 4:58 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Big renovations continue for a popular Grand Strand attraction ahead of its 10th anniversary.

The City of Myrtle Beach shared an update on the project to renovate the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on Thursday. A part of the wheel has been dismantled, and a photo shows the wheel with an uncanny resemblance to the video game icon, “Pac-Man.”

Throwback Thursday: SkyWheel becomes PAC-Man! *WAKA WAKA WAKA WAKA WAKA WAKA*

The entire wheel is being dismantled temporarily, and part of the renovation includes a new light show and more improvements.

Officials say the SkyWheel is scheduled to be back in place in the spring once all updates are completed.

