Marion County student receives scholarship to Francis Marion University

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee student is receiving some help to further her education.
The Marion County School District announced Thursday that Mullins High School student Ronisha Genwright has been awarded the Governor Robert E. McNair Scholarship from Francis Marion University.
The scholarship is privately-funded and designed to “prepare a rising generation of leaders to make a difference in their communities and instill a lifelong commitment to public service,” according to the university.
Requirements for the scholarship include being in the top 30% of the recipient’s graduating class, as well as a GPA of 3.0 or higher and an SAT score of at least 1160 or an ACT score of at least 24. Eligible recipients must also “display a dedication to public service,” according to FMU.
“We are so excited and happy for Ronisha,” said Michael Stone, Mullins High School’s principal. “This is a great accomplishment and a reward for her hard work and dedication. She exudes integrity and a willingness to help others. We applaud her for her great accomplishment.”
The district said Genwright is a member of its Early College Program, which allows students to earn a two-year degree from Florence-Darlington Technical College while also working toward their high school diploma.
The scholarship awards free tuition, fees along with room and board for four years of study, book allowance as well as opportunities to travel and study abroad.
