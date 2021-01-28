Agencies looking to make Horry County safer for residents in 2021

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police in Horry County witnessed a “disturbing spike” in violent crimes last year and are trying to find out why, according to the police chief.
Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill gave the update during a Thursday virtual meeting of public safety officials.
Hill said officers worked 10 cases in 2019 involving either homicide or manslaughter. That number climbed significantly to 33 such cases in 2020.
According to the chief, the department isn’t sure if the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in the spike in violent crimes.
“I don’t know what [the spike] is attributed to,” Chief Hill said. “We can all take a guess, I can guess. But there’s no definitive research on why that spike has occurred. That is on our table to look at and also some of the other crimes we’re having trouble with [which includes] petty crime and larceny in our community. [Looking at] could that be contributed to the lack of employment opportunities or just the overall feeling of our community, we don’t know.”
One area of change Hill says is also a huge concern for the department is community engagement, which he says was impacted by the pandemic.
“2020 was challenging and we’re still feeling the effects into 2021,” said Hill. “We live and breathe our engagement with our community and feel like we have some sort of disconnect now.”
He says members of the public safety department are doing all they can to respond to the needs of the residents, but in order to do that, the department needs to be aware of what’s happening first.
Hill says one step towards improving community engagement is for people to talk directly with the police department about what’s happening in their neighborhoods. So if you’re having HOA meetings or commenting on forums like Nextdoor regarding public safety, he says the department needs to know about it.
“In the community of Carolina Forest, with Nextdoor, we monitor that, I monitor that personally,” said Hill. “I see things that crop up and cause me concerns. I want to address the community on those issues. Whether it be shots fired in the community, suspicious person in and out of the community or traffic concerns which we’re getting a lot of.”
Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster said there some things his department will be looking at doing differently in 2021.
Based on last year’s experiences, officials in the department said one pandemic obstacle they’re working to overcome this year is how they’re activating emergency operations during a hurricane season.
“We had to do it virtually and it was different for us,” said Webster. “It worked but it’s not the best solution. We need to move forward through this COVID, however it’s going to work out, so we can get face-to-face on a lot of issues when we activate the emergency operations.”
Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson says like the other departments, overcoming COVID-19 has been their big issue, particularly at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
“Currently we have ten inmates that have tested positive for COVID and we have 8-employees at this particular time,” said Thompson. “I think we’ve done real well [considering] the numbers of people we have because we’re averaging about 585 people per day with inmates and staff of 300 people.”
Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner says the department is gearing up for what could be a higher call volume in 2021.
“As COVID started our call volume began to decrease [last year],” said Tanner. “But as the year progressed, our call volume began to increase. We ended up with more calls this past year than we did the year before. Over 63,600 calls which is the most we ever had in Horry County Fire Rescue.”
All departments said they’re hoping this year will be better for both the community and their employees.
“I’m hoping 2021 will be a brighter year, it hasn’t started off to be that way,” Chief Hill said. “But that’s just life. But we’re dealing with it, especially the loss of our police officers, Corporal Michael Ambrosino, and Lance Corporal Melton ‘Fox’ Gore and some of our area officers [that passed] Sergeant Gordon Best and Officer Jacob Hancher. So we’re looking at keeping morale up and keeping our community safe.”
Public safety officials also discussed vaccine distribution. Emergency Management Director Randy Webster said his department is getting dosages but it’s going slowly. Overall, he says they’re doing fine right now with getting employees vaccinated.
