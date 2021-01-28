Grand Strand Health administers nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to those 70+ in less than 3 days

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Grand Strand Health has run through its supply of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in less than three days this week, hospital staff said.
According to information from Grand Strand Health, staff administered over 1,100 total vaccinations, with over 90% going to those in the community aged 70 and older.
That amount is on top of the 6,000 vaccinations Grand Strand Health has already administered, staff said.
North Myrtle Beach resident Gloria Alosky, 78, and her husband John, were among those who received the vaccine, according to a press release.
“The wait time to get in by appointment was fair,” said Alosky. “I was notified by phone that the clinic was ready for me. Once inside, I felt very comfortable. They made me feel safe, coming around to share updates on the wait time remaining.”
With the high interest and demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Horry County and beyond, colleagues at Grand Strand Health have worked to help over 5,000 people set up an account with the VAMS system to schedule an appointment for the vaccine, staff said.
To sign-up for the vaccine or for more information, go to this link and click on “vaccine information.”
