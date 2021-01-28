Grand Strand doctors, DHEC discuss if we should be ‘double masking’

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Wearing a mask has become part of our everyday routine for months now, but now some doctors are discussing the idea of double masking.
It’s the process of wearing one mask over the other at the same time.
“More is more, two masks probably are better than one. If you’re an older individual, if you’re higher risk of doing poorly with this disease,” Dr. Thad Golden with Grand Strand Medical Center said.
He said right now preliminary research shows it’s effective.
Golden added that with new variants of the COVID-19 virus jumping up while cases are still high, doubling down might help you protect yourself.
“It depends on how long you’re gonna be around somebody, how long you’re going to be exposed, how close you are to other people. Say you’re gonna be on an airline flight, so use a double mask because you’re going to be in close proximity for a long period of time,” he explained.
Dr. Brannon Traxler, the interim public health director for the Department of Health and Environmental Control, said during Thursday’s media briefing that they’re also looking into it.
“In terms of double masking we are reviewing the information, as we’ve heard, as you all have, that there might be some emerging benefits, but I think there still needs to be more research to be done and looked at,” Traxler said.
Dr. William Epperson from Tidelands Health said while two could help better protect you, it’s important to make sure the one you have is effective to begin with.
“When you’re picking out your mask that you don’t have a mask that you can see through, one of the problems has been the mask being so thin, they don’t block the particles,” Epperson said.
Epperson added that a cloth mask should have two layers to be effective.
