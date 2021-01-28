FIRST ALERT: Very cold nights ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Very cold and dry weather will remain in place through the start of the weekend.
Skies will continue to clear tonight as very cold weather continues to be driven into the Carolinas on a gusty north wind. By daybreak on Friday, temperatures will drop into the middle 20s across the Pee Dee and into the upper 20s along the beaches. With a bit of a breeze lingering, wind chills could briefly drop into the teens early Friday morning.
Friday will see plenty of sunshine, but cold air will hold firm. Afternoon high temperatures will only climb to around 45 across most of the area.
Friday night and Saturday will see the clear and cold weather lingering. Temperatures Friday night will once again drop into the middle to upper 20s. With a few more clouds arriving through the day, Saturday’s readings will reach the middle to upper 40s.
A surge of milder weather arrives on Sunday as temperatures soar to near 60. However, the warm up will be accompanied by increasing rain chances through the day. Rain will linger at times through Sunday night. Rainfall totals with the next system will likely average 1/2 to 1 inch.
Rain will end by Monday but cloudy skies and another round of chilly weather will remain in place.
