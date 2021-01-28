Drop in vaccine allocations forces UNC Health Southeastern to postpone appointments

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - After a recent surge in COVID-19 vaccinations in North Carolina, but now the process is moving slower.
“Well, the state had held a statewide conference Monday and we learned that the rate of vaccines would slow down coming to healthcare entities potentially,” said Jason Cox, COO of UNC Health Southeastern.
UNC Health Southeastern had ramped up its capacity to provide 3,000 vaccinations in a week. This week, the hospital didn’t receive any first dose vaccine allocations.
“We’re in the process of postponing those appointments in kind of a wait and see pattern,” said Cox. “So that way we can maybe get a first dose vaccination that way we can continue vaccinating groups one and two.”
The hospital will postpone first dose appointments beginning Thursday, while second dose appointments will continue to be honored as long as the state continues to provide doses.
Cox said while the delay is frustrating, they’re doing everything they can.
“We’ve built the infrastructure, we have the capacity, the expertise to vaccinate more, we just don’t have the vaccine to give,” he said.
Cox also explained that the hospital is doing its best to explain the delay to their patients.
He hopes, for now, this is only a short-term problem, but the outlook isn’t looking good.
President Joe Biden recently announced he’d be increasing the number of allocations per state by 16% beginning next week.
This will increase the state of North Carolina’s allocation by 20,000 doses over the next three weeks.
“We’re committed to making sure everyone gets a shot,” said Cox. “And we’re going to do it as efficiently and effectively as possible and we look forward to the federal government increasing our allocation, so we can bring more vaccines to the state of North Carolina and get more North Carolinians vaccinated.”
