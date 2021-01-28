DHEC: Nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in SC, over 200 new deaths reported after database issue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina reported 2,934 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The latest data brings the total number of confirmed cases to 387,603 since testing began last year.
Locally, Horry County saw 132 new cases reported in Thursday’s data, while Florence County saw 57.
DHEC also reported 226 new deaths Thursday but cited the high number as an issue with its statistics database, which caused Thursday’s data to include deaths for individuals over the past several weeks.
“A system upgrade with DHEC’s Office of Vital Statistics has led to delays in deaths being reported in a timely fashion by coroners and other medical certifiers who confirm and record death information in South Carolina,” the agency said in a statement. “Although the system operated smoothly during trials with the vendor, once the system went live in early January, DHEC’s Vital Records became aware of system glitches and immediately contacted the vendor as well as users of the system to have the problems fixed as quickly as possible.”
Horry County reported 21 additional deaths in Thursday’s data, all of which coming within the past month. Georgetown saw three new deaths in the report, including one that occurred in December 2020.
The state also reported its fourth pediatric death from the virus, which occurred in Anderson County.
For a full breakdown of cases, click here. For a full breakdown of deaths, click here.
DHEC also said it received 9,226 test results in the latest report, and the percent positive was 31.8%. As of Thursday, nearly 4.8 million tests have been performed for South Carolinians.
Of South Carolina’s 11,426 inpatient peds, 9,604 are occupied for an 84.05% utilization rate. As of Thursday, 2,086 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in South Carolina, with 443 in the ICU and 286 on ventilators.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.