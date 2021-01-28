Traffic cleared after crash with injuries on U.S. 501 N near Tanger Outlets

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash near the Myrtle Beach Tanger Outlets snarled traffic early Thursday afternoon.
According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash is in the northbound lanes of U.S. 501, in the area of Waccamaw Pines Drive.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said there are injuries, the extent of which was not immediately known.
SCDOT later updated saying the scene was cleared and traffic was moving again normally in the area.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.