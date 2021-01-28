Coastal Carolina postpones women’s basketball games due to COVID-19 protocols

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team will no longer be in action this weekend due to COVID-19.
The program announced Thursday that both home games scheduled for Jan. 29-30 against Georgia Southern have been postponed due to coronavirus protocols within the CCU program. A road game at Georgia State, scheduled for Feb. 2, was also postponed.
The Feb. 2 game was a make-up date for both teams after one of their originally-scheduled matchups from earlier this month was pushed back.
CCU says the Sun Belt Conference and all teams involved are working to reschedule the games if possible. No make-up date has been announced as of Thursday.
The Chanticleers’ next scheduled game is at home on Feb. 5 against South Alabama.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.