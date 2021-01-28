Clemson announces 2021 football schedule

Prior to the series’ interruption last season, Clemson and Florida State had met every season since the Seminoles joined the ACC in 1992. The teams will renew the series on Oct. 30, when Clemson will attempt to extend its winning streak against Florida State to six games. Clemson has won the last three meetings between the two teams by an average margin of 32.3 points per game, buoyed by fast starts in each of the last two games. Clemson combined to post a 56-0 edge in points, a 614-128 advantage in total yards and a 35-10 advantage in first downs in the first half of games against Florida State in 2018 and 2019.