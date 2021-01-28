Clemson announces 2021 football schedule

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WMBF) - The countdown to next season is now on for Clemson fans, as the Tigers announced their 2021 schedule on Thursday.
The Tigers will open the season with a neutral site game on Sept. 4 against Georgia at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Tigers’ non-conference slate also includes matchups with South Carolina State, UConn and South Carolina.
Clemson and South Carolina are set to play on Nov. 27, after not playing last season. It marked the first time in over a century that the in-state rivals didn’t match up on the gridiron.
The Tigers open ACC play on Sept. 18 at home against Georgia Tech. Other key conference matchups include a trip to North Carolina State on Sept. 25 and a home game against Florida State on Oct. 30.
Clemson will be aiming for its seventh straight ACC championship under head coach Dabo Swinney.
No ticket information was immediately available.
You can view the full schedule below:
- Sept. 4 - vs. Georgia (at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte)
- Sept. 11 - vs. South Carolina State
- Sept. 18 - vs. Georgia Tech
- Sept. 25 - at NC State
- Oct. 2 - vs. Boston College
- Oct. 9 - BYE
- Oct. 15 - at Syracuse
- Oct. 23 - at Pittsburgh
- Oct. 30 - vs. Florida State
- Nov. 6 - at Louisville
- Nov. 13 - vs. UConn
- Nov. 20 - vs. Wake Forest
- Nov. 27 - at South Carolina
