Victorino Gonzalez of Pawley’s Island to headline professional boxing event in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Professional boxing is coming to the Grand Strand on Saturday. Mayhem in Myrtle Beach is a 12-bout boxing event presented by Christy Martin Promotions that will be held at the Crown Reef Resort.
The full slate of boxing will be headlined by professional boxer Victorino Gonzalez who originates out of Pawley’s Island and trains at Beast Boxing in Myrtle Beach. Gonzalez is looking forward to showcasing his talents in the ring right here at home.
“It’s better compared to driving six hours back when we were in our amateur career,” Gonzalez admitted. “We would drive six hours every weekend just to get competition. It came with a lot of learning experiences but it’s all well worth it. Now being here 30 minutes away, that’s nice.”
It’ll be just the fourth professional fight for the 27-year-old when he faces Weusi Johnson, but the first on the Grand Strand. Gonzalez says he has big goals in mind when the two meet in the ring Saturday night.
“I want to prove to myself that I can dominate once again regardless of the time off,” added Gonzalez. “Mentally anything is possible. I give myself goals; offensively, break this man down. Defensively, the offense will speak for itself. It’ll be a beautiful night.”
Boxing gets started at 6 p.m. on Saturday night. Those wanting to attend can purchase tickets here.
