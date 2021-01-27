UNC Health Southeastern postpones first-dose vaccines due to supply shortage in N.C.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – One North Carolina hospital had to make the tough decision to postpone first-dose appointments.
UNC Health Southeastern announced on Tuesday that first-dose appointments set for Thursday, along with vaccine clinic days at its Lumberton and Pembroke vaccine clinics, have been postponed. It’s important to note that second-dose appointments will continue as planned.
The hospital said the reason is because the supply of first-dose vaccines will not be provided by the state this week and future supply quantities are uncertain.
“We understand that this is a disappointment to many, as it is for us, however, we are limited by what vaccines are provided to us through the state vaccination system,” said Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “As our supply is replenished by the state, we will work hard to get vaccination appointments re-instated, as we understand how important this effort is in helping to win the battle against COVID-19. Our teams have been working tirelessly to get vaccine out as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”
Those who had first-dose appointments on or after Thursday will receive a call. People are being asked to not call the health system about the vaccine postponements.
As first-dose vaccines are received, appointments will be re-scheduled as supply allows.
According to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, beginning on January 27, North Carolina will have only 120,000 doses to allocate across the entire state. Many providers are getting small or no allocations for the coming week and, through no fault of their own, they will be postponing appointments.
