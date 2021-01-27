UNC Health Southeastern postpones first-dose vaccines due to supply shortage in N.C.

“We understand that this is a disappointment to many, as it is for us, however, we are limited by what vaccines are provided to us through the state vaccination system,” said Jason Cox, UNC Health Southeastern Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “As our supply is replenished by the state, we will work hard to get vaccination appointments re-instated, as we understand how important this effort is in helping to win the battle against COVID-19. Our teams have been working tirelessly to get vaccine out as quickly and as efficiently as possible.”