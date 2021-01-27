Myrtle Beach mayor pushing for a mass vaccination location; city in early stages of planning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach city leaders want to help boost the vaccination count.
The city is in the early stages of planning a mass vaccination site.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said during Tuesday’s city council meeting that some of the locations the city is looking at include The Myrtle Beach Sports Center, Myrtle Beach Convention Center and Myrtle Beach Pelican’s ballpark.
”I think it’s very, very important for the public to know that we are doing everything we can to create a vaccination site where more people can get vaccinated quicker,” said Bethune during the meeting.
The mayor said she’s contacted three local hospitals about providing staff and supplies - including the vaccine - for a mass vaccination at one of those locations.
She said each hospital has supply concerns at the moment but would be willing to participate.
A spokesperson for McLeod Health in Carolina Forest confirmed to WMBF they’ve discussed this with the mayor and are willing to participate, but the biggest issue is vaccine allocation.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is also willing to help out. In fact, the department has already started training all of its paramedics to be able to administer the Pfizer vaccine.
“Just kind of cover what they need to review with the patients, how to enter it to the vaccine database if they are the ones entering that information, ensuring it’s the proper medication, it’s in date, a lot of the administrative stuff,” said Chief Tom Gwyer. “The actual skill they’ve already been trained to do.”
Gwyer said they’ve actually already ordered a portable freezer that’s about three feet tall so they can store the vaccine and keep it serviceable for a longer period of time, should they be called to help out.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.