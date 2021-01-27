Myrtle Beach airport sees drop in number of guns found at TSA checkpoints

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – Fewer guns were removed from passengers’ bags at Myrtle Beach International Airport in 2020 than in previous years, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
According to numbers provided by the TSA, there were nine guns found at checkpoints. It’s compared to 12 found in 2019.
The Greenville Spartanburg International Airport saw the most, with 13 guns seized from TSA checkpoints in 2020. But that is still a big drop from 23 the year before.
The drop comes after a year where fewer people flew to their destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The TSA noted that even though there were fewer air travelers, a higher percentage of them were carrying guns.
The agency reported on Tuesday that screeners found 3,257 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags in 2020. That is about 10 for every million travelers.
The TSA said 83% of the guns were loaded, which is double the rate of guns found in 2019.
