S.C. to receive 10K more vaccine doses; McMaster hopes to make vaccines available to 65+ soon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he wants the state to be able to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to those aged 65 and over as soon as possible.
McMaster gave an update on the state’s vaccine rollout on Wednesday, a day after he and governors from across the country had their first virus-related call with President Joe Biden and members of his coronavirus task force.
The president promised a roughly 16% boost in vaccine deliveries to the states over the next three weeks. McMaster said he and the other governors were told that Pfizer and Moderna would boost the roughly 8.5 million doses of their vaccines produced per week to 10 million doses.
“Our job is to get that vaccine out and get it into the arms,” McMaster said.
Dr. Brannon Traxler, the interim public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, revealed on Wednesday that the boost in deliveries means the Palmetto State will receive an extra 10,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, starting next week. This means South Carolina will receive 41,400 first doses of the Moderna vaccine, and that number will remain consistent for the next three weeks.
Traxler added that the number of Pfizer doses will remain the same. According to McMaster, those additional doses should begin arriving in S.C. next week.
“The small increase in Moderna vaccine doses will help further efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible,” Traxler said.
She said DHEC is still reviewing and working with vaccine providers to determine exactly where the extra doses will be allocated.
The Moderna vaccine has largely been used at long-term care facilities as part of a federal partnership to help get residents and staff vaccinated. In the past week, Moderna vaccines have been sent to providers outside of long-term care facilities.
Meanwhile, the governor addressed the possibility of expanding those who are eligible to receive the vaccine.
On Jan. 13, those in S.C. aged 70 and older were able to begin scheduling appointments to receive their doses of the vaccine. McMaster said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is contemplating moving the current eligibility to those 65 and older, and he’d like to be able to do the same.
“We would like to do that here as well, as soon as we can,” McMaster said, noting it’s the older population that is most at risk from serious illness and death due to the novel coronavirus.
But during a media briefing on Wednesday, Traxler addressed reports of people who are not in Phase 1a being able to get vaccines at certain sites in the state.
She said that while South Carolina’s phased guidelines are not requirements, it is highly recommended that providers adhere to the guidelines so that the distribution plan is rolled out as cohesively as possible. Traxler added that it is putting people at risk by allowing others to “cut the line.”
“Not adhering to them means that those who have been identified at being the highest-risk for dying due to COVID-19 and who are waiting patiently to receive their shots get bumped back in line and that’s just unacceptable,” Traxler said. “Any provider who chooses to not follow the state’s phased vaccine guidelines is creating chaos, frustration and confusion.”
Traxler was asked if the state would employ FEMA-operated mass vaccination sites, as suggested by the Biden administration.
In response, Traxler said they have hundreds of enrolled providers right now, but what they need at this time is more supply of the vaccine.
A set amount of vaccine available, however, it’s not necessarily the chief factor the state would look at, in order to hold mass vaccination events.
Traxler explained it needs to be based on more localized factors.
“It really depends on different locations that we have in our state and the different parts in our state and accessibility to a mass vaccination site and to other providers in that area,” Traxler said. “So it may be - what you would say - worth it; it may make it feasible for one part of the state to do something like that earlier than it would - or at a smaller level than it would another part of the state.”
And while providers across the state continue to administer the vaccine to those in Phase 1a, the governor touted that S.C. is ranked 26th in the country in the total number of shots given, according to the CDC.
A ranking from Becker’s Hospital Review had S.C. No. 10 in the country for the highest percentage of COVID-19 vaccines administered as of Jan. 27.
According to the Becker’s report, S.C. has had approximately 519,600 doses distributed to the state. Of that amount, 317,211 doses have been administered for a 61.05% utilization rate.
As people continue to wait to be vaccinated, the governor stressed continuing to wear masks, maintain social distance, and watch what you’re touching.
“I want to assure everyone we want to get that vaccine in people’s arms with the least hassle possible, with the least bottlenecks,” McMaster said.
