‘I didn’t get anything, any response’: Vaccine scheduling frustrations mount for those 70+

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Vaccine scheduling frustrations are mounting in our area and across the state as people 70 and older hope to get their shots.
Helen Lowe, 81, of North Myrtle Beach is one example of someone experiencing frustrations when trying to set up an appointment.
“I would love to be able to see my children,” Lowe said.
The pandemic has had a major impact on her ability to be with loved ones.
“I’ve only seen them once since March,” she said of her kids. “And I would like to be able to travel to visit other relatives and go out to eat and shop and do normal things that a healthy senior is able to do.”
Lowe said she used her email address to try to schedule an appointment for herself back on Jan. 14. Just a few minutes later, she used her email address to try to schedule an appointment for a friend, who isn’t as tech-savvy.
While her friend was able to get an appointment for the next day, she didn’t hear anything.
“I haven’t been able to register again,” she said. “I tried twice after that, and I didn’t get anything, any response.”
Lowe believes the fact that she used her email address for both herself and her friend led to the problem since only one email address per person is supposed to be used.
So she’s having her daughter use her email address to schedule an appointment.
She’s hoping the issues and confusion are solved sooner rather than later, so she can get back to day-to-day life.
“I still am really looking forward to getting the vaccine and being able to return to quasi-regular life anyway,” she said.
DHEC said scheduling issues are common and the federal system that the state is currently using is not user-friendly.
They hope the issues are fixed when they roll out a new scheduling tool that should be available this week.
