Missing 81-year-old man considered endangered found safe, Horry County police say
Lawrence Utter was last seen Tuesday while driving away from his home near Longs in this truck. (Source: HCPD)
By WMBF News Staff | January 26, 2021 at 8:28 PM EST - Updated January 27 at 8:20 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An endangered 81-year-old man who was reported missing has been found safe, Horry County police said Wednesday morning.

Before he was located, Lawrence Utter was last seen Tuesday while driving away from his home near Longs. He was spotted driving his truck around 2:50 p.m. near Myrtle Beach State Park.

Police considered Utter endangered because he suffers from dementia and diabetes, among other medical conditions.

It was not immediately known where Utter was found.

