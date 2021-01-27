Horry County police search for stolen 1932 Ford Coupe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating the theft of an antique vehicle.
According to authorities, a 1932 Ford Coupe was stolen from Forestbrook Storage on Forestbrook Road between Jan. 22 and Jan. 24.
The vehicle was in a black 24-foot dual axle enclosed trailer when it was stolen, police say.
At the time of the theft, the vehicle carried New York Farm license plate 4559-FF, with VIN number 505572, according to authorities.
Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-877.
