A glimmer of blue across the country as family, friends remember the life of Gannon Stauch

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Family, friends and community members will remember the life of Gannon Stauch Wednesday as it marks one year since he was first reported missing.
Stauch was reported missing Jan. 27 2020 in Colorado and his remains were found in Florida in March of last year.
As family and friends gather to remember the one year mark of his reported disappearance, his memory is spreading from Colorado to South Carolina and places in between.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to NBC Affiliate KOAA in Colorado, neighbors in Colorado lit blue lights during the search last year. One year later, family, friends and community members in South Carolina will do the same. While then it was considered by some as a sign for him to come home, now it’s a way of remembering him.
Family friend Jessica Hudnall said blue was his favorite color but the meaning behind it goes beyond that. The color blue is also used to represent child abuse awareness.
Hudnall said Stauch was born premature, but she and his church family watched as he grew.
“To see how he grew, he was a fighter, he was strong and he was always a fighter throughout,” Hudnall said.
She said she’ll always remember how much he loved others.
A memorial is set up at the church he once attended in Loris, Crossway Church. It’s called ‘Gannon’s Garden,’ and it’s filled with his favorite color and memorabilia.
The church will hold a prayer service Wednesday night at 7 p.m. Hudnall said the community is welcome to attend.
