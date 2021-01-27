Georgetown County extends face mask ordinance through March 9

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – People must continue to wear face masks in certain places in Georgetown County.
During a meeting Tuesday night, the county council voted in favor of extending the mask mandate through March 9. The order will remain in effect unless it is terminated before that date.
“Georgetown County Council, believes an emergency continues to exist due to this world health event requiring the Council to take all necessary actions to ensure the safety, welfare, and health of its residents and visitors,” the ordinance stated.
Since the beginning of the year, DHEC has reported 1,183 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgetown County.
The ordinance requires all people above the age to 10 to wear a face mask when entering a food service establishment, grocery store, retail store or pharmacy that is located within Georgetown County. Employees at the businesses are also required to wear a face mask at all times while having face-to-face interaction with the public.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.