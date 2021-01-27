FIRST ALERT: Soggy day on tap, colder temperatures return to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Cloudy skies, mild temperatures and a soaking rain are in the forecast for any Wednesday plans.
As you step out the door, you will experience the warmest part of the day. Highs have already happened at midnight and temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day as rain chances become likely starting around daybreak.
We will see a steady and at time soaking rain linger through the day. At the same time, cooler air will start to filter into the region from the north. In return, temperatures will continue to fall, leading to a blustery evening. Rainfall totals through this event will equal to around one inch in most locations.
Light drizzle and rain will linger through the evening before quickly ending around sunrise on Thursday. Colder air will filter in, leading to snow showers into North Carolina. For us, we will see this rain end and the cold air filter in. No snow for any of us in the Grand Strand or Pee Dee. You will wake up Thursday morning with temperatures in the 30s but a wind chill making it feel like the upper 20s.
After a stray shower Thursday morning, skies will quickly clear with a gusty wind developing through the day. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s during the day on Thursday. The chilly weather will continue Friday into Saturday. The coldest weather of the week will arrive Thursday and Friday night. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to near 30 across the Grand Strand and into the middle to upper 20s across the Pee Dee. High temperatures on Friday will only reach the upper 40s once again.
As we give you the First Alert, our next rain chance comes in for the second half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 50s with another system rolling into the Carolinas. Just keep that in mind for the weekend plans.
