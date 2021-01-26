‘We must do better’: Horry County senator calls for changes to vaccine rollout

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County senator said more needs to be done to speed up the vaccine rollout in South Carolina.
South Carolina State Senator Luke Rankin provided an update on the vaccine rollout and the changes he believes need to happen to get more people vaccinated and quickly.
“DHEC employees and healthcare professionals have been working hard. Nevertheless, we can do better than this. We must do better. Too much red tape in government is never a good thing especially when lives are at stake,” Rankin wrote.
He said over the past few weeks, the state is making progress but there are ways to improve the vaccination rate.
He said he is joining his Senate colleagues in calling for National Guard assistance with the deployment of the vaccines.
“Logistics is what they are trained to do. Their expertise will no doubt help increase vaccination rates and save lives,” Rankin said.
DHEC RESOURCES TO HELP ANSWER QUESTIONS:
He also is calling for Gov. Henry McMaster and DHEC leaders to open up vaccine eligibility to people 65 and over, whether they are currently hospitalized or not. Rankin added that South Carolina should join the 25 other states that are allowing this age group to be vaccinated.
The senator pointed out that more funding is needed for the vaccine rollout. Federal funds have been used for the vaccine rollout, but the General Assembly is recommending that an additional $208 million in contingency funds to help get vaccinations out more quickly.
“I will continue to work with my Senate colleagues and State leaders to ensure we are doing everything we can to increase our vaccination rate. And, I will not stop asking the tough questions to those responsible for the rollout,” Rankin wrote.
