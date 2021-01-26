Project leaders for Myrtle Beach surf park discuss funding efforts

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council received an update Tuesday on the highly-anticipated surf park coming to the area over the next few years.
The update comes days after the city unveiled new renderings of the park, which is called surfworks.
During Tuesday’s city council meeting, members learned developers are in the funding stage right now, with $7 million in funds raised from friends and family, while another $10 million is set to come from area banks.
According to a presentation from American Surf Parks CEO Jeff Skelley, the project’s remaining $28 million in funding is now open to other investors.
Project leaders expect to have the park funded within six to eight weeks, but said they can start construction at $35 million. Their plans are to begin with the wave pool, restaurant, surf academy and amphitheater.
The remaining $10 million of the necessary $45 million can be raised as construction commences, according to Skelley. That money will go toward a big slide, climbing wall, cantina, skate park, kids’ park and bungalows.
There’s also a professionally produced video to show the vision of the park that is available on surfwork’s website.
Developers expect to have three parks finished in five years.
