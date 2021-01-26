One arrested, charged following deadly weekend shooting in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody in connection with a weekend homicide investigation in Marlboro County.
According to information from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Ellison Street in Bennettsville around 5 a.m. on Jan. 24 due to a person being shot.
The victim, identified as 34-year-old Cedale Raheim Frazier, of Bennettsville, was taken to an area hospital and died as a result of gunshot wounds, authorities said.
According to investigators, 38-year-old Hadji Larae Jordan, of Raleigh, N.C., was identified as the suspect. He was arrested on Tuesday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the MCSO said.
Jordan will be arraigned on Jan. 27. The investigation is ongoing.
