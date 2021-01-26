Florence County law enforcement agencies are giving an old council new life

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - From Johnsonville to Timmonsville, every police chief in Florence County met Tuesday at the sheriff’s office.
The agency leaders reinstated the Pee Dee Criminal Investigation Council which ended a few years ago.
“This can help all of us, and it doesn’t matter where you are, you’re a law enforcement officer, you’re the chief of that agency and we need your help,” said Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye.
The purpose of the meetings is to discuss ongoing investigations and issues within each department.
In turn, the police chiefs and Florence County Sheriff’s Office will work together to find solutions and provide information.
“We broke bread today and had fellowship, but the beginning of these meetings is to discuss what’s going on in these areas and communities, so we can all come together and combat the crime,” said Joye.
Joye said law enforcement is a team effort and these meetings are important to opening the lines of communication between each agency.
“When you come together, you’re stronger together. Everyone needs help and this is a battleground out here, and we have to work together to accomplish the goals we want to achieve,” said Joye.
Next month, the PDCIC will also host sheriffs from across the Pee Dee
“This is going to be a plus for Florence County but not only Florence but the neighboring counties as well,” said Joye.
