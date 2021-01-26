FIRST ALERT: Big weather changes arrive to finish the week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Another round of soaking rain and cooler temperatures returns to the area on Wednesday.
After climbing to near 70 for most areas on Tuesday afternoon, mild temperatures will linger through the night with readings holding steady around 60. A few showers will be possible from time to time tonight with better rain chances arriving near daybreak on Wednesday.
Wednesday will see a steady and at times soaking rain linger through most of the day. At the same time, cooler weather will start to filter into the region from the north. The result will be temperatures that slowly fall through the day. After starting off the day near 60, afternoon temperatures will fall into the lower 50s making for a wet and blustery evening.
Rainfall totals on Wednesday will average around one inch in most areas.
Areas of light rain and drizzle will linger through Wednesday evening before quickly ending around sunrise on Thursday. Much colder weather will return to the region late Wednesday night as temperatures drop into the upper 30s by Thursday morning. With a lingering breeze, wind chills will likely drop into the upper 20s Thursday morning.
After a stray shower Thursday morning, skies will quickly clear with a gusty wind developing through the day. Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s during the day on Thursday. The chilly weather will continue Friday into Saturday.
The coldest weather settles in Thursday night through Friday night. Overnight temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to near 30 across the Grand Strand and into the middle to upper 20s across the Pee Dee. High temperatures on Friday will only reach the upper 40s once again.
