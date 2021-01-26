DHEC: S.C. registers nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 1,993 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 381,812 and deaths to 5,944, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 95 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths. In Florence County, 82 new virus cases were reported and four new deaths.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here. For new deaths, click here.
According to DHEC, 9,181 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 21.7%.
Of the state’s 11,342 inpatient hospital beds, 9,075 are in use for a 80.01% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 2,173 are COVID-19 patients, of which 440 are in ICU and 279 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.