CCU guard DeVante’ Jones named Sun Belt Player of the Week

Jones exploded for 30 points in leading the Chants back from a 14-point deficit in last Friday’s 90-81 win. He scored 24 of those points in the second half as the Chanticleers made their winning run. He did much of the same in Saturday’s matinee, as the Chants trailed 36-25 at halftime before Jones scored 16 of his 17 points in the second-half comeback.