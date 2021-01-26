CCU guard DeVante’ Jones named to Mid-Season Lou Henson Award watch list

BOSTON, MA – Coastal Carolina junior guard DeVante’ Jones has been named to the 2020-21 Lou Henson Award mid-season watch list it was announced on Tuesday.
The Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the top mid-major player in NCAA Division I college basketball, honors the former Illinois and New Mexico State head coach who won 775 games in 41 seasons.
This season, Jones leads both the Chanticleers and the Sun Belt Conference in points per game at 22.4, steals per game at 3.7, and total steals with 52 on the season.
He also ranks second in the conference in total points scored (313), field goal percentage (53.3 percent), three-point field goal percentage (44.9 percent), field goals made (101), and free throws made (76), and also ranks third in the league in both free throw attempts (86) and free throw percentage (88.4 percent).
The third-year guard also ranks sixth in the Sun Belt in assists (53), seventh in assists per game (3.8), eighth in three-point field goals made (35), and ninth in rebounds per contest at 6.7 all while leading the Chanticleers to an 11-3 record and a No. 20 ranking in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 poll.
Players on teams from the following conferences are eligible for the award: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, and West Coast.
