Bond denied for man charged with attempted murder following Myrtle Beach motel shooting

Jason Jones (Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff | January 26, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST - Updated January 26 at 12:48 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Bond was denied for a second suspect charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a Motel 6 in Myrtle Beach.

According to authorities, Jason Jones appeared for a bond hearing Tuesday morning. While he was denied bond on the attempted murder charge, a combined $40,000 bond was granted on additional counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers said the 35-year-old Jones, of Staten Island, N.Y., was hurt in the Jan. 21 shooting at the Motel 6 on Frontage Road East, off U.S. 501, taken to the hospital, and released.

Myrtle Beach police also discovered that there was a warrant out for Jones’ arrest, which was unrelated to the shooting.

Marcus Harrison, 26, of Conway was also arrested and charged in connection to the shooting.

