Amber Alert: 10-year-old N.C. girl believed to be abducted by father

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - State and Sampson County authorities on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for a 10-year-old girl believed abducted by a man and a woman.
According to NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh, authorities are looking for:
Breanne Marie Jones, a 10-year-old white girl, approximately 3 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 75 pounds. She has light brown hair, green eyes and wears glasses. Breanne was last seen wearing a grey and pink Adidas hoodie, red leggings, and white Adidas tennis shoes with pink stripes.
Jonathan Lewis Jones, a white man, 38, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and a cross tattoo on his left cheek. Jones was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, grey carpenter pants and brown boots.
Christina Renee Edge, a white woman, 32, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants, black tennis shoes and a pink and black jacket.
According to Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton, Breanne was in the custody of her grandmother. Jonathan Jones, the child’s father, does not have custody but is suspected of abducting her.
Anyone with information about the child or suspects is asked to call the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 910-592-4141, or call 911 or *HP.
