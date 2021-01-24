Police: 2 injured after shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Two people were injured after a shooting in Lumberton, according to police.
The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called to reports of a person shot at the intersection of Gavintown Road and Elizabethtown Road at 4:12 p.m. Saturday. The department said responding officers found two people at the scene with gunshot wounds.
Authorities later said the two victims were the only occupants in a blue Acura that was traveling on Gavintown Road when they approached the intersection behind what appeared to be a gold-colored car. An altercation later occurred between occupants of both vehicles, leading to shots being fired before the suspect vehicle left the scene.
Both victims, identified as a 21-year-old and a 17-year-old, were transported to the hospital for their injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845,
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.